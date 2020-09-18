Modi devoted his life to service of nation: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country's most popular leader was devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of the poor.

Shah said that under Modi's leadership, the poor and deprived sections of society have been given a respectable life. "In the form of Modi ji, the country has got a leader who has connected the deprived class with the mainstream of development and laid the foundation of a strong India," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted Modi on his 70th birthday. The President took to Twitter and said, "Happy birthday to you Narendra Modi ji. You have set an example of Indian life values and democratic tradition. I pray to God that he always keeps you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended best wishes to Modi on his birthday. In a letter addressed to the PM in Hindi, the Vice President said, "Best wishes on your birthday. On this occasion, I congratulate you on your hard work in taking the country to new heights."

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and expressed his gratitude for the warm and considerate hospitality to his people living in exile. In a letter to Modi, the Dalai Lama extended his greetings to the PM and prayed for his continued good health.

Rahul, Kejriwal others wish PM on his 70th birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

"Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," the Congress leader tweeted. While wishing Modi, Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life.

"Narendra Modi wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life," said Kejriwal.