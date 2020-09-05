Modi expresses gratitude to teachers

New Delhi: On Saturday, Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of the teachers and described them as the foundation of the nation's construction and thanked them. Teachers' Day is celebrated every year in the country on September 5, the birthday of former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Modi recalled the incomparable contribution of teachers in the development of the country, saying, "We will be grateful to our hardworking teachers. We thank the teachers for their matchless contribution and efforts on Teachers Day. We wish Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary But reverence is offered by Suman. "



In another tweet, the Prime Minister has also mentioned the discussion in his 'Mann Ki Baat program' regarding teachers. He wrote, "The teachers have informed the children about our glorious history. I shared a suggestion in Mann Ki Baat that teachers should make children aware of the stories of unsung heroes of freedom struggle. "

