Modi goes on lion safari at Gir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a lion safari at the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Junagadh district in Gujarat on Monday morning to mark the World Wildlife Day. The PM, who was seen holding a camera, turned a photographer and captured pictures of the wildlife at Gir.

The PM shared some pictures on social media platform X and wrote, "This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion."

The images from his safari captured the captivating beauty of these big cats, as they roamed in the protected area. "Lions and lionesses in Gir! Tried my hand at some photography this morning,"

PM Modi wrote on X. Modi recalled his days as Gujarat CM and talked about the then-state government's efforts to protect wildlife.

He also highlighted that in the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily. The PM also praised the efforts of the Tribal community and women in the surrounding areas in preserving the habitat of the Asiatic Lion.

Dressed in a safari outfit, PM Modi was seen enjoying the picturesque landscapes of Gir, the only home to Asiatic lions in the world. He took a thrilling ride through the lush forest, where he witnessed these majestic creatures roaming freely in their natural habitat. Apart from the lion sightings, the Prime Minister also explored the diverse flora and fauna of Gir. After going to Gir Lion Safari, Modi also visited Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre located at the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex. Vantara is dedicated to the welfare of captive elephants and wildlife, providing sanctuary, rehabilitation, and medical care to animals rescued from abuse and exploitation.