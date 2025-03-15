Modi govt took series of steps to integrate, strengthen and develop NE states: HM Shah

Aizawl: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for the last 10 years has taken a series of steps to integrate, strengthen and develop the northeastern states.

Addressing the event, organised to handover the Assam Rifles land to the Mizoram government and shifting of the Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, Union Minister Shah said that the Modi government has taken hundreds of steps to develop tourism to technology, sports to space and agriculture to entrepreneurship and all other sectors of northeastern states.

Besides development, unprecedented peace has been established in the northeastern region by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister added.

The Union Home Minister said: "Since India's independence, all previous Prime Ministers till 2014 visited the northeastern region 21 times while Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone visited the region 78 times so far."

Before 2014, Union Ministers of previous non-BJP governments visited the northeastern states 71 times while after 2014, the Union Ministers of the NDA government visited the region more than 700 times.

Union Minister Shah said that the transfer of the Assam Rifles land to the Mizoram government is not a mere administrative decision, this is the symbol of responsibility and commitments of the Central government towards the people of Mizoram.

"After 30 to 35 years of efforts this vital issue (transfer of Assam Rifles land to Mizoram government and shifting of Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang) was resolved as per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Highlighting various Central government-sponsored development projects and schemes in Mizoram, the Union Home Minister said that for the development of roads in the state, Rs 5,000 crore has already been spent and many more ambitious projects are being implemented spending thousands of crores of rupees.

He said that several helipads are being developed in Mizoram while a Rs 5,000 crore Railway project is under construction to connect the state capital Aizawl and added that Tuirial hydropower project is now under construction at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore.

Union Minister Shah added that 314 mobile towers are being installed in Mizoram to develop the mobile and telecommunication network in the northeastern state.

"Prime Minister Modi is directly looking after to ensure a developed and peaceful Mizoram," he said.

Addressing the event, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that Saturday's event is a momentous achievement for people of Mizoram persuaded by successive governments of the state.

He added that for more than 100 years, Assam Rifles has been providing security to the people of the areas and this land, handed over to the state government, is a valuable resource and the Mizoram government would utilise the land for the development and welfare of the state and its people.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, among other dignitaries were also present in the event.

After discussion for many years, the Mizoram government and Assam Rifles had signed an agreement on October 23 last year in New Delhi for shifting of the paramilitary force's establishments from the heart of the capital city to the designated battalion complex at Zokhawsang.

In 1988, the then Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by former Chief Minister Laldenga first raised the demand for relocation of Assam Rifles complex from Aizawl to Zokhawsang after the paramilitary force allegedly killed 11 civilians in a violent clash.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry had directed the paramilitary force to shift its complex to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year.

However, the relocation was delayed after Assam Rifles claimed that the infrastructure was not ready by that time.

The Zokhawsang complex was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Shah in April 2023.



