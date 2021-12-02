Modi-Gowda bonhomie sparks buzz around BJP-JDS poll pact

New Delhi: There is heightened buzz over a possible pact between the ruling BJP and JD(S) for the coming legislative council polls, following full display of bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the regional party's patriarch H D Deve Gowda. The Prime Minister met Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, photos of which were widely shared by BJP leaders on the social media platforms. The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats, due to retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10.

The development has come in the backdrop of State BJP strong man and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa openly seeking JD(S) support in the seats where the regional party is not contesting. The JD(S) has fielded only six candidates, while the BJP and Congress are contesting in 20 seats each.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital after meeting the PM, Gowda had said, the matter came up for discussion, and he has conveyed that the BJP will have to make a final call in this regard and come with a proposal, and that former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will take a decision on behalf of the JD(S).

"....finally, it's up to the BJP to take a call on this issue, since your party is in power. Kumaraswamy hasn't spoken negatively on this (proposal). It is up to the BJP to take a final call on Yediyurappa's opinion (on seeking JDS support)... I told (PM) it is up to you people to take a decision," he said. "He (PM) said he will discuss with Pralhad Joshi (Union Minister from Karnataka) on the matter concerning the state," Gowda added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the developments in Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi on Wednesday said Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy will take a final call on the possible pact.

"Among several issues discussed between PM and Deve Gowda during their meeting, this matter has been left to local leadership. Our leader Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy will take a final decision on this," he said.

This election is crucial for BJP to gain a majority in the 75 member "upper house" of Karnataka legislature. According to JD(S) sources, the party is open to supporting the BJP in the seats it is not contesting, but the national party will have to reach out to its leaders officially in this regard and hold talks.