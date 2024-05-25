  • Menu
Modi has accepted excise policy case is wrong: CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted that excise policy case is wrong, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed and said everyone...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted that excise policy case is wrong, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed and said everyone arrested in the matter should be released.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the BJP has been screaming that there has been a scam.

“They are screaming for two years that there is a liquor scam claiming it was to the tune of Rs 100 crore, but not even a penny has been recovered,” said Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail till June 1 in the case.

