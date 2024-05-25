Live
- Warangal: Laxman campaigns for BJP candidate
- Heavy rain occurs in Anantapur and Vijayawada, causes flooding and power outages
- Severe cyclone likely to hit Bengal; NDRF teams deployed, Army & Navy on alert
- Over 10 huts gutted in Delhi, no injuries reported: DFS
- Cong, farmers welcome NGT order stopping sand quarries in Manair
- Ready for taluk, zilla panchayat and BBMP elections: Siddaramaiah
- Kerala kidney racket: TN police question close associates of prime accused
- Severe drought, lack of food keep storks away from bird sanctuary
- Khammam: Nursing student’s death sparks protests
- Making active learning a central pillar of students’ education
Modi has accepted excise policy case is wrong: CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted that excise policy case is wrong, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed and said everyone arrested in the matter should be released.
Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the BJP has been screaming that there has been a scam.
“They are screaming for two years that there is a liquor scam claiming it was to the tune of Rs 100 crore, but not even a penny has been recovered,” said Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail till June 1 in the case.
