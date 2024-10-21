Modi launches projects worth Rs 6,700 cr in Kashi

New Delhi/Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 23 development projects worth a total of Rs 6,700 crore from the Sports Complex in Sigra, his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi. Among these initiatives, 16 projects are valued at over Rs 3,200 crore and are specifically located in Varanasi. Earlier, the PM also inaugurated the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, which is managed by the Kanchi Math.

Addressing a function held on the occasion, Shankaracharya said, "Our nation is making great strides and a key factor behind this progress is strong leadership. It is a blessing from God to have good leaders like PM Modi amongst us and that ⁠God is getting various great works done through PM Modi."

Emphasising Varanasi’s growing prominence as a healthcare hub, Modi reflected on city’s historical and cultural significance. “Since the beginning of the universe, Kashi has been the capital of tradition and culture,” he said, noting that Varanasi, also known as Kashi, is now gaining recognition for its modern healthcare facilities.



According to sources associated with the Kanchi Math, the hospital is expected to benefit residents of 20 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh and those in the bordering areas of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The Prime Minister also inaugurated new terminal buildings at Rewa Airport, Maa Mahamaya Airport in Ambikapur, and Sarsawa Airport, which together are valued at over Rs 220 crore under regional connectivity scheme (RCS)-ude desh ka aam nagrik (UDAN). Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1,550 crore expansion of Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri in northern West Bengal.