Modi launches Rs 11K crore hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh

Mandi (HP) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a visit to Mandi, also known as 'Chhoti Kashi', and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth Rs 11,000 crore that will help boost the state's economy and provide additional power to the states. One project that has been lying pending for around three decades will prove to be beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

Modi presided over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' Meet that is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore. The first groundbreaking ceremony was held in the state capital in December 2019 amid the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A total of nearly 100 investors were present on the occasion.

State Chief Minister Jairam Thakur welcomed the Prime Minister by offering a Himachali cap and a shawl. A traditional artifact of Chamba made on silver was presented to Modi, who was accompanying his Cabinet minister Anurag Thakur, who belongs to the state. The events also marked the completion of the four years of the BJP government. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Renukaji Dam project. The project was made possible through the "vision of cooperative federalism" of the Prime Minister, when six states -- Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi -- were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible.