Modi meets Egyptian Counterparts, Ministers

Cairo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his maiden state visit to Egypt by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and top Cabinet ministers on deepening trade relations and further strengthening the strategic partnership.





The setting up of the India Unit in @CabinetEgy indicates the priority given to India-Egypt ties. Today in Cairo, I met this Unit. PM Mostafa Madbouly and other esteemed Ministers were present in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/5qAEHJydHg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

