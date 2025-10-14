Modi pledges support to Trump's Gaza plan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the historic Gaza peace deal and the release of all hostages held for over two years, calling it a testament to the courage of their families and the concerted efforts of global leaders.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region."