Just In
Modi reviews J&K situation
Asks officials to deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities; AI, energy, Africa to be in focus, says PM as he leaves for Italy for G7 outreach session
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" as he reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a spate of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other officials attended the meeting chaired by Modi, who also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations, government sources said. They said Modi spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as well and took stock of the situation in the Union Territory. Sinha briefed him on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.
In the meeting, the prime minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation in the region and was apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken. On Sunday, terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The bus, ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.
Meanwhile, Modi said its focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean at the G7 summit in Italy.