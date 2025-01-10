Modi Sarkar has your back: Jaishankar

Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar highlighted that hosting the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Odisha “reflects the Modi Sarkar’s ‘Poorvudaya’ policy,” empha-sising the development and prominence of eastern India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th PBD Convention on Thursday in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Jaishankar, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, among other dignitaries. The event commenced with a performance by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.

Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar expressed pride in the achievements of the Indian diaspora. “You all not only feel proud of your achievements but also enhance India’s global respect.”

“In a globalised era, the diaspora becomes more important with each passing year. Whether it is tech-nology, best practices or resources, be it tourism, trade or investment, the two-way flows you enable are invaluable. As we strive to make a global workspace, this will be even more so in the times to come,” he said.

Jaishankar highlighted the “people-centric changes” introduced in India, such as improving ease of doing business, living and travel. He mentioned the application of digital technologies for diaspora welfare, including simplified passport issuance and renewal, enhanced consular services, grievance redressal platforms and more responsible embassies and consulates. “Most importantly, in times of difficulty, you can be confident that the Modi Sarkar has your back,” he added.

He lauded Odisha for its rich historical and cultural heritage, citing the Jagannath Temple, Lingaraj Temple, Konark Temple and other attractions. “The hosting of this PBD in Odisha is reflective of Modi Sarkar’s ‘Poorvudaya’ Policy. In so many ways, Odisha represents the full richness of our history and culture,” Jaishankar said

He also drew a parallel between the State’s famous Bali Yatra and the Indian government’s ‘Act East’ policy. “When we define ourselves as an Indo-Pacific nation, we do so from the eastern sea border of Odisha,” he said.