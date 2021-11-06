Modi, Shah, Rajnath greet nation on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J.P. Nadda greeted the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said: "Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj."

"Best wishes to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," Shah also tweeted.

Taking to microblogging site, Rajnath Singh posted: "Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj', a symbol of the strength of the sacred bond of brother and sister and the affection between them. Congratulations."

Nadda tweeted: "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival symbolising the unwavering love of brother and sister.

"On this festival of mutual harmony, just wish that mutual brotherhood and affection increases and everyone's life is filled with joy, gaiety and good health."

The festival of Bhai Dooj, a symbol of affection between a brother and sister, is being celebrated with enthusiasm, zeal and gaiety in the country on Saturday.