Modi should do 'Naukri Par Charcha', listen to people: Yechury

New Delhi: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed the government over dipping employment rates, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should conduct a "Naukri Par Charcha".

Quoting a news report, Yechury charged that the "unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India".

"Modi should do a Naukri Par Charcha, and listen to the ''mann ki baat'' of millions of jobless he has created with his policies like demonetisation and badly planned GST," he said in a tweet. The PM had interacted with students during "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme.

Yechury added that "Unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India. 45% for those between 15-19 years of age. It is 37% for those between 20-24 years. Urban unemployment.

This is 44% in urban India". West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government announced that a resolution against the new citizenship law will be brought in the state Assembly on January 27.

"The resolution will be brought at 11 a.m. on January 27," state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee told mediapersons here. Chatterjee appealed to the Left Front and Congress legislators to back the resolution.

The minister said he has already spoken to Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and would also discuss the matter with Left Front legislative party leader Sujon Chakraborty.

The Left and the Congress, which have also hit the streets against the Act, ridiculed the Trinamool several times over the past few days for not bringing any resolution against the CAA.

The Congress and Left had earlier in the month tried to bring such a resolution in the Assembly but the Trinamool did not agree, and the matter was not included in the list of business of the House.

In Lucknow, even as the BJP is intensifying its campaign to clear misunderstandings over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has now stepped in to assist in the campaign by enlisting over 30,000 volunteers to distribute pamphlets containing details about the law.

The Lok Jagran Manch, an RSS-backed organisation, has come up with a pamphlet carrying pictures of minor Hindu girls allegedly abducted, sexually abused and converted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to put forth a strong case in favour of the citizenship law.

The coloured pamphlet explains the need for CAA, claiming that Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis, on the other side of the borders, are facing atrocities after partition and continuously fleeing to India for the past 70 years.

The pamphlets which bear a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi cite his views that every Hindu and Sikh residing in Pakistan could always come to India if they do not wish to live in Pakistan.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the nationwide protests against the amended citizenship law reflected that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were a "drag on Indian democracy".

Sibal''s comments come after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had on Monday lowered India''s economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent and listed the country''s much-lower-than-expected GDP numbers as the single-biggest drag on its global growth forecast for two years.