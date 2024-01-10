Modi takes everything personally, says Kharge

Kalaburagi: On the recent spat on social media with Maldives, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused PM Modi of taking everything personally. Insisting that India needed to keep a good relationship with its neighbours, the Congress chief pointed out that nations cannot change their neighbours.

In the worst situation countries fight, as India had fought against Pakistan for Bangladesh liberation, the 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member said. "Here he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) hugs someone and calls some other wrong. He passes disparaging comments on the previous policies right from the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru saying that he did nothing. This is not good," Kharge said.