Live
- Tragic Collision Claims Lives Of Two Delhi Police Officers Near Kundali Border
- Winter Chill Grips Delhi: Coldest Day Recorded, Night Shelters At Full Capacity
- 48% Indian biz firms likely to meet net-zero target by 2030
- Cong will play role of kingmaker, says Seelam
- Singanamala MLA’s outbursts create ripples
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 10 January, 2024
- Comm Min sets up task force on foreign trade barriers
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu’s family
- Gabriel Attal France’s youngest, gay PM
Just In
Modi takes everything personally, says Kharge
Highlights
Kalaburagi: On the recent spat on social media with Maldives, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused PM Modi of taking everything...
Kalaburagi: On the recent spat on social media with Maldives, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused PM Modi of taking everything personally. Insisting that India needed to keep a good relationship with its neighbours, the Congress chief pointed out that nations cannot change their neighbours.
In the worst situation countries fight, as India had fought against Pakistan for Bangladesh liberation, the 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member said. "Here he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) hugs someone and calls some other wrong. He passes disparaging comments on the previous policies right from the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru saying that he did nothing. This is not good," Kharge said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS