Modi tears into Left, Cong in Kerala, describes them as 'one'

Kochi: In what is believed to be the launch of BJP-led NDA’s Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a large public rally of women at Trissur, where he tore into Kerala's ruling CPI-M-led Left and the Congress-led opposition, describing them as 'one' with the same ideology as they both are part of the INDIA bloc.

The Prime Minister arrived at the rally venue where about two lakh women were present after holding a roadshow, with thousands of people lined up on both sides of the road.

Unlike in Kochi recently, where he walked for more than a kilometre, in Trissur he rode on a special vehicle brought from Gujarat, accompanied by state BJP chief, K. Surendran, superstar Suresh Gopi, and Mahila Morcha leader Nivedida.

Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister said the traditional rival political fronts in Kerala have done nothing for the women of the state, as he emphasised on how the ‘Modi guarantees’ have benefited the women of the country.

“The Left and the Congress never gave importance to women power, while the BJP-led NDA government gives utmost importance to the same. Hence, I request you to support us,” Modi said.

The Centre is also giving equal importance to the farmers, youth, and the poor, he said.

“When the development of women takes place, the state and the country progresses. The 'Modi guarantees' are there for you.

“The 'Modi guarantees' were given to numerous projects which benefited women, including subsidised gas connection, water connection, sanitary pads, Mudra loans and several other women-centric schemes,” Modi said.

He then said that a strong NDA government at the Centre has helped in bringing back people form the conflict areas, including nurses from Kerala who were stuck in Iraq.

“Would it be possible had it been a weak Congress or Left led government at the Centre,” Modi asked.

“The Left and the Congress in Kerala are one and the same, as both indulge in corruption and looting. Infrastructure developments are stalled in the state. Everyone knows through which office gold smuggling took place (referring to the infamous gold smuggling case in which the role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office came under scanner after his principal secretary, M. Sivasankar, was arrested for his close ties with the prime accused in the case, Swapna Suresh)."

The Prime Minister also slammed the Vijayan-led state government for not adhering to the rules after getting Central assistance.

“When we ask for the utilisation of funds provided by the Centre, we don't get answers,” Modi said.

He also referred to the meeting he had with Christian leaders on Christmas Day last week, terming it as "very fruitful".

“I thanked them for their blessings and they appreciated the works being done by the Centre,” Modi said.