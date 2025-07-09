Modi to hold talks with Brazilian Prez to boost ties

Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome by Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on Tuesday evening, as he began a State Visit to the country following his participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

After the special ceremonial welcome – which featured 114 horses escorting PM Modi’s car – with military honours and introduction of delegates, both leaders proceeded for a meeting in restricted format that will be followed by delegation-level talks.

A signing ceremony on various agreements will be held and followed by leaders’ statements to the press. Modi will then be honoured with a State Lunch at the Alvorada Palace.

Earlier, as Modi arrived here for the State Visit, the Indian community and Brazilian performers came together in a remarkable cultural display that featured the powerful Shiva Tandava Stotram alongside vibrant Brazilian Samba Reggae rhythms, creating a striking symbol of unity in diversity. The performance reflected a unique cultural fusion that also included Amazonian chants, highlighting a surprising connection between the spiritual traditions of India and Brazil.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the State Visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire gamut of India-Brazil partnership, including trade and investments, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining and critical minerals, defence and security, agriculture and livestock, healthcare and traditional medicine, tourism, space, science and technology, DPI, and also sports and people-to-people relations in general.

Both leaders will also be discussing during their talks global issues of mutual interest. The visit will be a significant milestone in the India-Brazil strategic partnership and is envisaged to add renewed momentum to the strategic partnership, which New Delhi agreed to in 2006.

In bilateral cooperation, the two leaders should endorse five priority pillars for joint work over the next decade: Defence and security; Food and nutritional security; Energy transition and climate change; Digital transformation and emerging technologies and Industrial partnerships in strategic sectors such as the aeronautical industry, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas and critical minerals, the Brazilian President’s office said in a statement, ahead

of Modi’s visit.