  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Modi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Samagam on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the month-long Kashi Tamil Samagam commencing from Thursday in Varanasi, on Saturday.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the month-long Kashi Tamil Samagam commencing from Thursday in Varanasi, on Saturday.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the event at the amphitheater ground of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

To attend the inaugural ceremony of the event, the Prime Minister will reach Varanasi on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding that Modi will stay in his constituency for about over three hours.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X