Modi to launch Bihar poll campaign on Oct 24

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections next week, with multiple rallies planned across the state before the first phase of voting. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday outlined the Prime Minister’s schedule, noting four major rallies by the end of October. The campaign will commence on October 24 with a rally in Samastipur, followed by another in Begusarai later the same day. “The PM, who is among the world's tallest leaders, will visit Karpoori Gram, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, in Samastipur district, and pay his tributes to the former Bihar CM before addressing his first rally. His second rally will be in Begusarai in the afternoon,” Jaiswal said. Modi will return to Bihar on October 30 to address rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, key urban centres with a mix of rural and semi-urban voters.

Additional rallies are scheduled for November 2, 3, 6, and 7, though further details will be shared in due course, according to Jaiswal.

The Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases: 121 seats will go to polls on November 6, while the remaining 122 constituencies are scheduled for November 11. Political analysts suggest that the Prime Minister’s rallies aim to consolidate the BJP’s core voter base while appealing to first-time voters and rural constituencies in the state, which has historically witnessed tight electoral battles.