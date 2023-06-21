  • Menu
Modi to Lead Yoga Session at UNHQ

Modi to Lead Yoga Session at UNHQ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters here that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.


"Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Modi is here on the first leg of his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

