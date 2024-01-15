Modi to reach out to 1st-time voters

New Delhi: The BJP -- which is currently focusing on the country's poor, youth, farmers, and women -- is gearing up to make a significant impact on the youth aged between 18 and 23 years.

Modi on Monday will release the first installment to 1 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) programme, an official said on Sunday. In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, those voters who were not eligible to vote in the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to being under 18 years old will now cast their votes for the first time.