Modi-Yogi will propel BJP to win all 80 LS seats: Ravi

Gorakhpur: BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan on Wednesday said the ‘M-Y’ or Modi-Yogi factor will ensure the party’s victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, the ‘M-Y’ factor refers to Muslims and Yadavs who are considered to be non-BJP voters.

“People keep asking me about the M-Y factor and that they will not vote for the BJP.

But there is a very prominent M-Y factor in the country and that is the Modi-Yogi factor,” said Kishan, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“This M-Y factor will ensure BJP’s victory in all the 80 seats in the state,” Kishan, who has been fielded again from Gorakhpur by the BJP, told reporters here. People from every community have benefited from the policies of the BJP, Kishan said, adding, “This is the real Ram Rajya.”

“You all must note that India is going to be the third largest economy in the world, Narendra Modi will become the PM for the third time, and the NDA will win 400 seats in the country and all 80 seats in UP,” he said.

Launching the Lok Sabha election campaign from the holy city of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that upcoming polls are a contest between the opposition whose motto is “Family First” and the ruling BJP which is focused on “Nation First”.

Adityanath, who addressed an election meeting here after offering prayers at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple, also said that after 500 years, Lord Ram played holi in his “dham” (abode) in Ayodhya and now the “lanes of Mathura and Vrindavan must also be waiting”.

Adityanath has in the past too hinted at the demand of building a temple at the Sri Krishnajanmabhoomi complex in Mathura, claimed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna and where a mosque stands now.

The BJP leader attacked the opposition parties, alleging that they encourage corruption and mafia rule and want to divide the society on the basis of caste and religion through politics of appeasement.