Modi's guarantee vehicle a superhit: PM Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Modi's 'guarantee vehicle' has become a superhit. Addressing an event here, Modi said the vehicle has evoked tremendous response from the people and it has been assured that the country will become developed by 2047. Before his speech, the prime minister launched development projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.



Modi listed the “four castes” he wants to empower while repeating his “guarantee” to make the country the third largest economic superpower during his third innings in power.

Modi was addressing a rally in his parliamentary constituency, where he also made a reference to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which he will make his bid for the third consecutive term in office. "For decades, the entire region of Purvanchal was lying neglected.

With the blessings of Mahadev, Modi is engaged in serving you,” he said at the event where he launched development projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

“Some months from now, there will be elections in the entire country. And Modi has given a guarantee to the country that in his third innings, he will make Bharat the third largest economic superpower in the world,” he said. The prime minister said for a developed India, it is important to develop the country's women power, youth power, farmers and the poor.

The PM has been calling these four groups as the only “castes” that the government should be focusing on. "For me, these four 'castes' are the biggest castes. If these four castes are empowered, then the entire country will be empowered," he said.

