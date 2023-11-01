Mohanlal salutes his Territorial Army battalion on Raising Day

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam megastar Mohanlal is best known for his acting which has made him an icon in the Malayalam film industry. However, the megastar also holds the honourary rank of Lieutenant Colonel as he was part of the Territorial Army.

The actor on Wednesday wished his regiment and battalion on their 75th Raising Day.

Sharing a picture of himself with his battalion on X, the ‘Drishyam’ star wrote: “As a proud Terrier from the 122 Infantry Battalion TA Madras, I wish my battalion a Happy Raising Day! May you continue to stand tall, strong, and proud in service to the nation. Jai Hind!”

Prior to becoming an actor, Mohanlal reportedly wanted to join the Indian Army but he was unable to clear the test.

His respect for the uniform, however, continued and as an actor he has time and again honoured the Indian armed forces, expressing immense gratitude for the country’s bravehearts through his interviews, military roles, and write-ups.

Making use of his celebrity status, Mohanlal was able to join the Indian Army as part of the Territorial Army in 2009.

His application was fully approved by the army’s high command and he was bestowed with honourary military rank of Lieutenant Colonel, which happened to be the first time that an actor was given the rank.

Mohanlal has played soldier in various movies such as ‘Keerthichakra’, ‘Kurukshetra’, and ‘Kandahar’ among others.

On the work front, Mohanlal is set to team up with acclaimed director Joshiy for 'Rambaan’. In addition, he will also be appearing in the film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban’, which is scheduled for release on January 24, 2024.