Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly set to begin tomorrow

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on Monday (July 28) and will continue through August 8, 2025.

With a packed 12-day calendar comprising 10 sittings, the session is poised to witness pointed debates on pressing issues as the opposition prepares to challenge the government over the power crisis, rising inflation, transfer policies, and farmers’ grievances, including fertiliser shortage in various areas.

According to Principal Secretary AP Singh, the Assembly Secretariat has received a total of 3,377 questions—1,718 starred and 1,659 unstarred—many submitted online, reflecting increased digital engagement by legislators. In addition, members have filed 226 call attention motions, one adjournment motion, 23 private resolutions, 65 Zero Hour notices, and a single Rule 139 notice.

The government plans to introduce three Bills during the session.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, after inspecting the Assembly premises on Sunday, emphasised that arrangements had been made for smooth and orderly conduct. “No new restrictions have been imposed,” he stated, referring to recent directives prohibiting protests and sloganeering within the Assembly precincts—an order that has been sharply criticised by the opposition Congress party as an attempt to suppress democratic dissent.

The Speaker declined to comment on specific limitations regarding access within the premises.

Political dynamics are expected to intensify as opposition parties sharpen their strategy to hold the ruling establishment accountable on key governance challenges. In response, the government has readied its counter-narrative, highlighting its schemes and achievements.

Betul MLA Hemant Khandelwal, recently appointed as the new state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will occupy a seat in the front row—symbolising his elevated role in both party and legislative affairs.

Security protocols have also been tightened. The Assembly Secretariat has issued a directive barring unauthorised entry into the premises and lobby areas, warning members against bringing individuals without prior permission, either on foot or by vehicle.

As the session opens, all eyes will be on the evolving battle of narratives between the treasury and opposition benches, with issues of governance, accountability, and public welfare taking centre stage.