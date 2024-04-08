More appropriate for Pak polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Congress' poll manifesto was more appropriate for elections in neighbouring Pakistan than for India.

Sarma condemned the poll promise document brought out by the Congress, claiming that it was targeted at dividing the society to come to power.

"This is politics of appeasement and we condemn it. The manifesto feels like it is not for elections in Bharat but for Pakistan," Sarma told reporters.