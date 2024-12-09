More tents, bigger parking spaces: UP Ministers give lowdown on grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh government finalises preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025, there are many firsts being done for the comfort and convenience of pilgrims as they throng the holy town, next month.

For the first time, six advanced fireboats at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore have been brought to ensure safety of pilgrims at the Sangam. They are likely to become operational by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, two Uttar Pradesh ministers speaking to IANS gave a lowdown on what's better, bigger and grander than the previous edition of Mahakumbh.

Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State (Independent Charge) said that a total of 45 crore pilgrims and devotees are likely to visit the holy city during the month-long Mahakumbh.

“Last time, the Kumbh was organised on 3,200 hectares, this time it is spread over 4,000 hectares. Last time, the Kumbh area was divided into 20 sectors. This time it has been divided into 25 sectors. Parking area has been increased from 1.291 hectares to 1850 hectares. Road over-bridge (ROBs), which were earlier 9 ROBs and 6 under parks, this time, there are 14 ROBs. Earlier there were 4 concrete ghats, now 9 are being built,” he told IANS, highlighting the bigger scale of operation this year.

He further informed, “Earlier, there was 1 River Front Road. This time, 7 had been built. Earlier, 8 ISI Ghats were built. This time it is 12. The shuttle bus was 500. This time it had been increased to 550. Last time the number of roadway buses was 5,700, now it has been reduced to 7,000.”

He also said that roads are being widened and drains being prevented from releasing untreated water into the river.

Sanjay Singh Gangwar, another Uttar Pradesh minister, said that special mechanisms have been put in place to track the movement of pilgrims to facilitate hands-on services.

“We will track every person who goes there. We are using technology so that complete tracking will be done so that no one goes missing,” he said.

“The number of tents has been increased from 40,000 to 80,000. There will be no inconvenience and I invite everyone to partake in Mahakumbh at Prayagraj,” he added.

Notably, Prayagraj is the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, often referred to as Sangam. Since ancient times, the Mahakumbh has been celebrated here, witnessing a gathering of crores of people during the month-long holy period.