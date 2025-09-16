Live
More than 7 cr ITRs filed so far
Netizens complain of glitches in e-filing portal
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Monday said more than 7 crore I-T returns have been filed so far as the filing deadline closes in, amid netizens complaining of glitches on the portal and demanding an extension.
The e-filing portal faced huge traffic as the deadline for filing returns ends on Monday. Despite demands, the department has not given any indication of extending the deadline for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by individuals, HUFs and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26).
"More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far and still counting (15th September)," it said in a X post, and urged all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file their returns. The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15 for income earned in 2024-25 fiscal. Last year, 7.28 crore ITRs were filed till July 31 due date.