Mother-Son Duo Murdered Man In Delhi And Chopped Him In 10 Pieces

A woman and her son have been detained by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on suspicion of murdering her husband and brutally cutting his body into ten pieces. Anjan Das's murder took place on May 30. Later, his wife Poonam and his stepson Deepak were taken into custody at Pandav Nagar in east Delhi.



The mother-son team allegedly stored the body parts in their refrigerator and later dumped them in Pandav Nagar and Trilokpuri.

On June 5, some of his body parts were discovered inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in Kalyanpuri, east Delhi, according to the police. They added that additional body parts were later found, and a case was subsequently launched.

The victim concealed the fact that he had a wife and eight sons in Bihar from Poonam, according to the police, who also stated that a team will be dispatched there to gather DNA samples from Das' relatives in order to match the body parts.

A senior police official explained that Das was allegedly eyeing his stepdaughter and stepson's wife, so his mother and son killed him. Over the course of three to four days, they dumped the body parts at various locations in east Delhi and buried the skull.

However, the accused explained the procedure they used to kill her husband. they had put sleeping pills in Das' drink, and after he passed out, they killed him with a knife and a dagger. They cut open his throat and let the blood to completely drain before dismembering him.

So, the police reached them as they started investigation from the neighbourhood and carried out door-to-door checks. They also used the CCTV footage and analysed it. After the body was eventually determined to be Das', the police were directed to Poonam and Deepak. When the police learned that the two had not reported a missing person, they started to become suspicious.