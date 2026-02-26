MoUs worth Rs 11,000 cr signed with Japanese firms

Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth about Rs 11,000 crore were signed with several Japanese companies during the first day of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Japan on Wednesday. The agreements were signed with firms, including Kubota Corporation, Minda Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Nagase & Co., Ltd., Seiko Advance, O&O Group, Fuji Japanese JV, and Fujisilvertech Concrete Pvt Ltd, as per an official release.

The partnerships span sectors such as agricultural equipment manufacturing, industrial machinery, water and environmental infrastructure solutions, automobiles, electronics, industrial printing and graphics, hospitality and real estate.

Officials said the agreements are expected to boost manufacturing capacity and deepen industrial collaboration between India and Japan.

Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Kubota Corporation is a leading multinational known for agricultural and industrial machinery.

Minda Corporation, part of the Spark Minda Group, is a major automotive components manufacturer providing mechatronics, wiring harnesses, plastic interiors, sensors and electric vehicle solutions.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, also known as JAE, specialises in advanced connectors and electronic interface solutions for automotive and aerospace sectors. Nagase & Co., Ltd. is a diversified Japanese trading and technology company engaged in chemicals, advanced materials, mobility solutions and electronics. Officials said collaboration among these companies is expected to promote automotive electronics and advanced component manufacturing.