MP: Another man injured in tiger attack
Rajbali Baiga, a resident of Kusmaha village, was injured in a tiger attack in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve while working in his field located in Kothia village, under the jurisdiction of the Indwar police station, on Monday.
“The tiger, seemingly drawn to the area to drink water from a tube well in Rajbali’s field, suddenly attacked him as he paused to drink water. Though he managed to flee, the predator succeeded in injuring one of his legs,” Govind Singh, officer-in-charge of Indawar police station, told IANS.
Monday’s attack marks the fourth tiger attack in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in March-April this year.
“On April 2, a woman fell victim to a tiger attack and lost her life,” said the official, adding that despite often-repeated appeals of police and forest officials, local people venture into the jungle or their fields alone.
“They must go in groups and remain alert,” he said.
He said that Rajbali had attempted to escape upon sighting the tiger, but a forest patrolling team promptly arrived at the scene to rescue him.
He added that Rajbali was rushed to Manpur Hospital for treatment, where he is currently receiving care.
Earlier, in Piparia village, a tigress known for repeated attacks on humans in the Dhamokhar range of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was captured and relocated.
The tigress had targeted a young boy and a woman, creating widespread fear in the local community. The tigress had killed a boy and injured a woman as they were collecting Mahua flowers in the forest.
The fatal attacks involved Vijay Kaul, the boy, and Rita Baiga, the woman injured and referred to Jabalpur for further treatment. Rita survived the attack.
The tigress had been active in villages surrounding the reserve, targeting not only humans but also livestock and dogs.