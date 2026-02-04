Turkey ready to host high-stakes US-Iran talks

Istanbul: Turkey is preparing to host high-level talks between the United States and Iran in Istanbul this Friday, marking a significant diplomatic effort to ease escalating tensions between the two powers.

The discussions are expected to be led by the US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Turkey playing a central mediating role-Bloomberg reported.

According to Turkish officials, the priority of the planned Istanbul meetings is to de-escalate tensions and avoid conflict, as relations between Washington and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months.

Several nations, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, have been invited to participate, possibly at the foreign minister level, underlining the broader regional effort to stabilise the situation.