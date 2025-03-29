MP: Farmers in Shajapur benefiting from PM-KISAN, praise PM Modi’s govt

Shajapur: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) has emerged as a crucial lifeline, significantly impacting the livelihoods of millions of farmers across India.

This scheme provides guaranteed financial assistance of Rs 2,000 every quarter, empowering farmers to meet their agricultural and household expenses.

Farmers are utilising this financial aid for various purposes, including purchasing fertilisers, seeds, and agricultural equipment, while others are using it to cover essential household costs.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district, several farmers shared their experiences with IANS, highlighting the positive impact of this flagship scheme.

They credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the PM-KISAN scheme, which has brought about substantial changes in their lives.

IANS spoke to beneficiaries of the scheme.

Dilip Sauraniya, a beneficiary, said, "I am getting benefit from PM KISAN. I am getting Rs 6,000 every year. I use that money to buy fertilisers. But, due to this scheme, we got many benefits."

Kishore Singh Rajput, another beneficiary, said, "I have been getting the benefit of this scheme for more than five years. I am getting a lot of benefits from this scheme. This scheme is helping farmers. I want to say that this scheme should be continued. I want to thank PM Modi for this."

The PM-KISAN scheme, a central sector initiative, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019 to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under this scheme, an annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 is directly transferred in three equal installments to the Aadhaar-seated bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured that the scheme's benefits reach farmers nationwide without the intervention of middlemen. Maintaining absolute transparency in the registration and verification of beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme on February 24, 2025, in Bhagalpur, Bihar. This disbursement benefited over 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.41 crore female farmers, across the country, with direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through DBT.

This initiative reinforces the government's commitment to farmer welfare and agricultural prosperity. With this installment, the scheme continues to support farmers nationwide, further reaffirming the government's dedication to rural development and agricultural growth.



