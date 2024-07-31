MP govt starts inspection drive of coaching institutes, over dozen sealed

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has started an extensive inspection drive of coaching institutes operating across the state and sealed over two dozen coaching centres, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials found as many as seven coaching institutes were operating in the basement of the building in different locations in Bhopal which were sealed immediately. In other places, libraries were found located in the basement area.

In Indore, which is the hub of the coaching institutes, 13 out of 25 coaching centres inspected on Wednesday, were found operational from the basement of the building. Three coaching centres have been also sealed in Gwalior.

Officials said the number is likely to grow further as the inspection will be carried out in all the districts in the coming days. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked all 16 Mayors in the state to submit the details of coaching centres operating in their respective cities.

The action came following Delhi’s coaching institute tragedy wherein three civil service aspirants died in flooding in the basement of a coaching centre located in Rajinder Nagar.

The Chief Minister has directed all district collectors to carry out inspections of coaching institutes to ensure the safety of children and to take strict action against those found violating norms.

The inspection drive began on Tuesday and Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Jabalpur and some cities in Madhya Pradesh. Besides, the location of coaching classes, the location of libraries and entry and exit points are also being inspected, an official told IANS.

"We found a restaurant on the ground floor and a library operating on the first floor, where the entire structure including the ceiling of the building, was made of plywood. The restaurant and library both have been sealed," a senior official said, adding that the action against the institutes running in basements will continue further.