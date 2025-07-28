MP: Guna farmers benefit from PM-KISAN scheme, say it helped them get rid of lenders

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana has brought considerable change in the lives of farmers as they are getting monetary assistance under the scheme, helping them to meet any unforeseen circumstances.

The assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, in three quarterly installments of Rs 2,000 each, helps them in meeting many agricultural expenses including buying fertiliser, seeds and ploughing.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, a couple of farmers shared with IANS on how the scheme helped them tide over crisis and also eradicated the lenders from the farming sector, to a great extent.

Gopal Kirar, a resident of Jhagar village in Guna said: “PM-KISAN ended the economic woes of farmers to large extent. We use the money to buy agricultural goods.”

Laxman Kirar, resident of Jhagar village echoed similar views and said that the assistance was helping them address the farming expenses.

Mohar Singh Dhakad of Sujakhedi village said: “PM-KISAN is very beneficial scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led govt. Small and poor farmers are getting a lot of benefit from this scheme.”

“Earlier, they had to take money from the banks to work. Through PM-KISAN, they have got rid of lenders to a large extent as they are longer needed to avail loan,” said another farmer.

Jitendra Kirar said: “The money from scheme fulfills the agricultural needs. PM Kisan is a boon for farmers with less land.”

Raghuveer Dhakad thanked PM Modi-led government for addressing the needs of farming community and said that PM-KISAN was making them financially stronger.

Notably, the PM KISAN scheme was launched on February 2, 2019.

Over the years, it has become a transformative force for India's agricultural sector. Under this scheme, every eligible farming family receives an annual benefit of Rs 6,000.

This amount is directly transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, making it one of the largest and most transparent DBT schemes globally.