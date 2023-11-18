MP sees 76.22% voter turnout, highest in past 66 years

Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh recorded 76.22 per cent voter turnout in the single phase polls to 230 assembly seats, the highest in the last 66 years. Seoni recorded 85.68 per cent voter turnout, followed by Balaghat 85.23 per cent, Agar with record 85.03 per cent, while Shajapur and Rajgarh 84.99 per cent and 84.29 per cent respectively.

According to the Election Commission's data, 18 districts recorded more than 80 per cent voter turnout, while the voting percentage in 19 districts was above 75 per cent. Alirajpur district recorded the lowest voter turn at 60.10 per cent.

Indore, the biggest city of the state, recorded 70.54 per cent voter turnout and Bhopal 66 per cent, Jabalpur (74.30per cent), Gwalior (67.1 per cent), Rewa (66.85 per cent).

Sonewani polling station in Naxal-hit Balaghat district, which was categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), recorded 100 per cent voting. There were a total 42 voters (26 male and 16 female) and they were brought together escorting with tight security by central forces at the polling centre.

"With a concerted effort to facilitate voting among the tribal communities, 100 per cent enrolment was achieved among the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) residing in Madhya Pradesh," the election officer said.



Out of the total 2,533 candidates in the fray, a single third-gender person from Malhara in Chhatarpur district is also contesting. Of the total 230 seats, 148 are General category, while 35 seats are reserved for SC and 47 for ST category.



Meanwhile, the state also witnessed some serious incidents of violence during the assembly polls. In the most serious of the cases, BJP candidate from Rajnagar in Chhatarpur district, Arvind Pateriya, was booked for murder along with 19 of his associates on the charges of crushing Congress councillor Salman Khan to death early Friday.



Congress Rajnagar MLA and candidate Vikram Singh 'Natiraja' said he was in the car Khan was driving, and alleged that Pateriya and his men tried to kill him too. Khajuraho police booked 20 persons, including the BJP candidate, on the complaint filed by Vikram Singh, sub-divisional officer of police of Khajuraho, Salil Sharma, told mediapersons on Friday.

Arvind Pateriya, however, released a video accusing the MLA of spreading lies and indulging in dirty politics. He said he was not present at the spot and Khan was killed during infighting among inebriated Congress workers. He called for a judicial probe into the incident and punishment for guilty.



Violence was reported from Morena, Bhind, Jabalpur, Indore, and Bhopal districts. BJP candidate from Mehgaon seat in Bhind district - Rakesh Shukla suffered minor injury following stone pelting and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

