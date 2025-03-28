MPTC Bharathi denies kidnapping allegations

Peruru (Sri Sathya Sai district): Peruru MPTC-2 Bharathi on Thursday denied allegations of being kidnapped, dismissing it as false propaganda spread by YSRCP leaders.

Amidst Ramagiri MPP elections, rumors surfaced that Bharathi was abducted. However, in a video statement, she clarified that she was at her sister’s house in Sriharipuram as her daughter was unwell. She refuted claims of being forcefully taken away and alleged that her husband was being held by YSRCP leaders. She added that she was yet to decide whether to participate in Friday’s elections.

Meanwhile, MPP and upa-sarpanch elections held in the erstwhile Anantapur district on Thursday witnessed a neck-and-neck contest. However, polling was conducted under tight police security ensuring smooth process.

Elections in Ramagiri and Gandlapenta mandals were postponed due to lack of quorum. District ZP CEO Ramachandra Reddy informed that the elections are rescheduled for Friday (March 28).

In Sri Sathya Sai district, polling for three MPP and two upa-sarpanch seats were held amid tight police security. District SP V Ratna has deployed strong police force at polling stations and personally monitored situation to prevent any untoward incidents. To maintain law and order, section 144 has been imposed within 100 meters of polling stations, restricting gatherings. Security personnel are conducting thorough checks at polling stations, allowing only authorised individuals inside.