Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi led delegation met the election commissioner

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s delegation headed over by the Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi on Monday. This meeting was scheduled as per the claims of BJP about a congress leader who had said that a Hindu can never be the CM of Punjab. This remark was considered religiously derogatory. Polling in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "A few days ago a Congress leader said that a Hindu can never become the CM of Punjab. This is an attempt to give a communal color to the election. He said, "We have asked the Election Commission to take immediate action on this and we have also filed a complaint in this regard."

He said that in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Congress are trying not to allow Muslims to cast their votes. The Union Minister said that in Uttar Pradesh, SP, BSP and Congress are trying to ensure that Muslim women do not vote.

Accusing the opposition parties, he said, "That's why they are asking women to go to booths in burqa and vote without showing their identity.In this matter, we have informed the Election Commission and requested them to take steps to prevent bogus voting."

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi-led BJP delegation meets Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi



"Recently, a Congress leader said a Hindu can never become CM of Punjab. It's an attempt to give a communal colour to the election. We have filed a complaint in this regard," he says pic.twitter.com/tEqlHAucWw — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022



