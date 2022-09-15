Mukul Rohatgi to return as AG for 2nd tenure

New Delhi: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to return for the second tenure as the Attorney General of India from October 1 after the incumbent Attorney General K K Venugopal relinquishes the office on September 30 on health reasons. Earlier, Rohatgi was the 14th Attorney General for three years starting from 2014 to 2017 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power.

He had quit over some issues following which K K Venugopal was appointed as Attorney General on July 1, 2017. The Supreme Court striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) in 2015 turned out to be a sour point between Rohatgi and the Modi-led NDA government.



Venugopal, a veteran jurist and a constitutional law expert, was given two one-year extensions beyond his 3-year tenure, though he repeatedly expressed his unwillingness to continue in the post. In June this year, his term was extended by three more months to let the government search for a new face.