Multi-pronged strategy to wipe out drug menace: Punjab CM

Chandigarh : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has chalked out a multi-pronged strategy to wipe out the drug menace.



Chairing a meeting with police officers here, the Chief Minister said the government is going to introduce several reforms for policing.



The state police, which had seized a huge amount of cash and drugs in the run-up to the parliamentary polls and got several vital clues regarding the supply of drugs, revealed that it came to light that policemen at the lower level were sometimes involved with drug peddlers.



Mann said as the maiden initiative, the government has transferred a number of policemen at the lowest ebb of the hierarchy who have been squatting in their posts for a long time. He said more than 10,000 transfers have been made so far across the divisions, adding rotation of the postings of the policemen is going on to break this nexus.



He said the black sheep in the police are being identified and strict action will be taken against them for their involvement in this unpardonable crime.



The Chief Minister said if anyone is found involved in the smuggling of drugs, then the police will confiscate, attach, or freeze his property within a week. He said the officers have been directed to implement this policy zealously so as to check the peddling of drugs.



Mann said to enhance the efficiency of the Punjab Police, the government has decided to create 10,000 new posts in the force, and this will help in checking crime on one hand and create jobs for the youth in the coming days.