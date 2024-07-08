Mumbai BMW crash: Shiv Sena leader gets bail, driver sent to one day police custody

Live
Just In
A magistrate's court in Mumbai's Sewri on Monday sent ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, arrested in connection with the BMW hit-and-run case involving his son Mihir R. Shah
Mumbai: A magistrate's court in Mumbai's Sewri on Monday sent ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, arrested in connection with the BMW hit-and-run case involving his son Mihir R. Shah which left fisherwoman Kaveri P. Nakhwa, to 14 days judicial custody and then granted him bail, while his driver Rajrishi Bidawat has been sent to one-day police custody.
Mihir Shah is still absconding with half a dozen police teams hot on his trail in Mumbai and surrounding districts where he may be holed up.
The Worli police had arrested Rajesh Shah and Bidawat – the latter was present in the BMW with a reportedly drunk Mihir Shah allegedly at the wheel and driving at high speed when it rammed into a scooter on which Pradip Nakhwa and his wife Kaveri were riding home after buying fish at Sassoon Dock in Colaba.
Rajesh Shah and his driver were charged with destruction of evidence, helping the prime accused Mihir Shah flee after the accident with several phone calls made after the accident and other offences. However, shortly afterwards Rajesh Shah moved a bail application and he was granted a provisional bail of Rs 15,000.
The BMW hit-and-run sparked public and political furore prompting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure justice for the victims and not sparing anybody responsible for the accident. Rajesh Shah is a Deputy Leader of the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Palghar district.