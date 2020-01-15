Mumbai man convicted for molesting Bollywood actress as a minor

A Mumbai man was convicted Wednesday by a special POCSO court for assaulting a Bollywood actress when she was a minor.

Identified as Vikas Sachdeva, the 41-year-old consultant was convicted under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (dealing with assault or criminal force used with the intent to outrage a woman's modesty).

Vikas Sachdeva was sentenced to three years in prison and fined Rs 25,500. When the sentence was pronounced, him and his wife broke down in court.

His lawyer Adnan Shaikh argued in his favour that he is first-time offender and the sole earning member of his family.

The actor who filed charges said Vikas Sachdeva was sitting behind her on the plane, placed his leg on her armrest and molested her. Three of the seven prosecution witnesses -- one passenger and two cabin crew members -- said Sachdeva was asleep throughout the flight.

The actress in 2018 wrote on Instagram:

"Perhaps it could've been 'just a phase' but this awful phase has put me in situations I never wished or chose to be in. Popping five antidepressants every day, anxiety attacks, being rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night, feeling empty, restless, anxious, hallucinations, having sore limbs from sleeping too much to not being able to sleep for weeks, from overeating to starving myself, unexplained fatigue, body ache, self loathing, nervous breakdowns, suicidal thoughts were all parts of this phase."