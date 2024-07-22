Live
Just In
Mumbai Rains: Heavy rains wreaks havoc on Sunday to continue further
Highlights
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai on Sunday disrupting normal life and the showers to continue for next 2-3 days
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai on Sunday disrupting normal life and the showers to continue for next 2-3 days. The meteorological department has also issued yellow alert for Mumbai on Monday and an orange alert for July 23.
On Sunday, 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in the financial capital in just 12 hours till 8 PM on July 21, causing inconvenience for residents. The heavy rains have led the several flights diverted.
The IMD has forecasted very heavy rains predicted for districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara and urged the people to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of the heavy rains.
