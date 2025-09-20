Murder case gets ‘Red Flag’ tag

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police classified the murder of a woman traffic constable in Bhubaneswar as a ‘Red Flag’ case for fast-track investigation and close monitoring, an official said on Friday. Constable Subhamitra Sahoo went missing on September 6.

Her decomposed body was found buried in a jungle in Keonjhar district.

“Considering the sensitivity of the murder, it has been classified as a ‘Red Flag’ case,” Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said.

The ‘Red Flag’ category, introduced in 2014, applies to serious crimes against women, such as rape and murder, to ensure immediate attention and top-priority investigation, the official said. Police have so far arrested three persons, including her husband Deepak Kumar Rout (39), in this connection.