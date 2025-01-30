‘Murdering democracy’ exists in BJP’s DNA

Agartala: CPM coordinator Prakash Karat on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Tripura, alleging that “murdering democracy” is ingrained in the party’s DNA, as opposition leaders were jailed on “false charges” ahead of elections. He also claimed that the BJP-led government in Tripura has exposed itself before the country by rejecting the opposition party’s request to hold a rally on Swami Vivekananda ground. “Murdering democracy and democratic values exists in the BJP’s DNA. For the past 11 years, the party has left no stone unturned to kill parliamentary democracy in the country,” he said while addressing a rally here. The rally marked the commencement of CPM’s 24th state conference which will be ending on January 31.

Karat said the former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, had been sent to jail just ahead of last year’s Lok Sabha elections. “Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, had also faced the same fate as he was sent to jail on false cases before elections,” he said. Claiming that the Modi government has been hatching a conspiracy to change the democratic structure of the country, Karat said Bills were tabled in the Parliament for “One Nation, One Election”, thus curtailing the states’ power in holding Assembly elections.

“In Tripura, the BJP government has been murdering democracy ever since it assumed power in 2018. As long as the BJP remains in power, the danger of democracy will loom large,” he said. Karat also lashed at the BJP for its alleged ‘game plan’ to create communal tension in the northeastern state to gain political mileage. “Tripura had never witnessed communal clashes during CPI(M)-led Left Front rule.

Now, the northeastern state is experiencing communal clashes. This is their game plan to keep tension alive between Hindus and Muslims,” he said. Karat also criticised the BJP-led government for allegedly helping a few corporate families at the cost of the common people. “The Modi government has helped a handful of corporate families while ignoring the common people. One per cent of the population now controls

40 per cent of the country’s total wealth.

The economic discrimination has widened during the BJP’s regime,” he said. CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar and the party’s state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury also addressed the rally.