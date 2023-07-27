Murmu calls upon medical students to focus on research

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged the medical students to focus on research which she said would give a new identity to Indian medical scientists in the world.



Addressing the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital here, the President said one cannot become a good doctor unless one has sincerity towards service and commitment to the society. Doctors, teachers and lawyers are regarded as ‘god’ by the people in rural areas, she said.

The President said developing new medicines is as important as prescribing the existing ones. “With the advancement in medical sciences, we have been able to save precious lives,” she added. Murmu said from a small Pilgrim Hospital, SCB Medical College and Hospital became one of the leading institutions where people across Odisha and other eastern States come for treatment.

She said the alumni of this institute are excelling in their respective fields and providing healthcare services not only in India but also in different parts of the world and bringing laurels to the country.

The President expressed confidence that students of this institute would continue to serve humanity and bring glory to the nation.