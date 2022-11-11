Murmu walks to Jagannath temple, kneels down at Lion's Gate

Puri: Breaking protocol India's first citizen President Droupadi Murmu walked 2 km on the Grand Road to the 12th century Lord Jagannath Temple like an ordinary devotee on Thursday where she offered prayers for the well-being of the nation.

The temple was closed to the common people from 10.30 am to 1 pm in view of Murmu's visit but hundreds of devotees, who had lined up on both sides of the road, greeted her as she walked past them. Murmu, who hails from a tribal community in Mayurbhanj district, touched the Aruna Stambha, the 16-sided 34 feet tall monolithic chlorite stone pillar in front of the Lion's Gate of the temple and knelt down before the gate. She also knelt down before the sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balaram in the sanctum sanctorum in obeisance.

The President, who arrived in Bhubaneswar earlier in the day, surprised the security personnel accompanying her as she stopped her carcade at Balagandi Chowk in Puri and walked down to the temple like a common devotee. She kept both her hands raised invoking Lord Jagannath and also waved to the waiting people. On the way to the temple, Murmu, who had worked as a teacher in the 1990s, reached out to the students of Utkal Hindi Vidyalaya waiting on the side of the Grand Road and mingled with them and their teachers. She was photographed with the children before proceeding towards the temple. On her arrival at the Lion's Gate, the President was welcomed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb of Puri, the priests and government officers. Deb presented a Patachitra painting to her on behalf of the temple.

Murmu prayed for 15 minutes in the sanctum sanctorum and offered a garland made of `tulsi' to Lord Jagannath. She was accompanied by her daughter Itishree.

While leaving the temple, she garlanded the statue of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das near the Lion's Gate. It was installed by Mahatma Gandhi in 1934.

This was Murmu's first visit to the state after she was elected as the President. On her arrival at Bhubaneswar in the morning, she was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other top officials at the airport. The President was given a ceremonial guard of honour.

On November 11, Murmu will visit Tapoban High School, Unit-II Government Girls High School and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel Unit-II in Bhubaneswar and interact with students and teachers.