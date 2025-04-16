Murshidabad clash: Violence has no place in democracy says Sandeep

New Delhi: Amid rising political tensions following the recent violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district during protests against the Waqf Act, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, on Tuesday, strongly condemned the incident, urging the state government and police to act decisively.

Speaking to IANS, Dikshit said, “This is completely wrong. We are against all forms of violence. There is no place for violence of any kind in a democracy.

“Yes, people have the right to protest and express their opinions, and there should be space for that. But there is absolutely no justification for violence.

“I hope and pray that the Bengal Police and the state government will take strict action to suppress and eliminate any such incidents.”

Meanwhile speaking on the same matter, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh remarked, “Why are organisations that spread hatred and incite riots being allowed to carry out processions with DJs in front of mosques? Why does the administration grant permission for this? Such permission should not be given.”

Supporting his statement Dikshit remarked, “There should not have been permission for a procession to pass in front of a mosque. If you try to incite people or create unrest in front of any religious place, it should not be tolerated. We have seen in the past that such processions deliberately cause tension, especially near mosques.”

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Congress CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa has been summoned by state police following his statement

alleging that over 50 grenade launchers are present in

the state.

Reacting to this, Sandeep Dikshit commented, “If Bajwa Sahib has said this, then whatever source or information he has, he should share it with the government. Let’s see what happens when he appears before the authorities.” “But what’s interesting is that Aam Aadmi Party leaders themselves make such statements every day, in Delhi or elsewhere, without ever providing proof,” Dikshit added, and questioned, “Why are different standards being applied to Congress leaders now?