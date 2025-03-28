Mustafabad name change proposal set for Assembly discussion

New Delhi: The process of renaming the Mustafabad assembly constituency in Delhi has officially begun. According to sources, BJP MLA from Mustafabad, Mohan Singh Bisht, is set to introduce a proposal for the name change in the Delhi Assembly. The proposal is set to be presented on Friday, March 28, in the House.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Mohan Singh Bisht, then a BJP candidate, had pledged to rename Mustafabad if elected. Now, as an elected MLA, he is moving forward to fulfill this commitment.

Bisht, who previously served as an MLA from 1998 to 2008, stated that he has worked for the development of the area without any bias toward caste or religion. However, he has maintained that renaming the constituency is necessary due to what he describes as a “solid reason.”

Addressing the reasoning behind the proposal, Mohan Singh Bisht remarked that the demographic composition of the area plays a key role. “There are 58 percent people on one side and 42 percent on the other. In such a scenario, whose opinion should be given priority?” he questioned, adding that the sentiments of the majority should be respected.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the foundation days of every state will be celebrated in the national capital as people from all states live here.

CM Gupta made the announcement while responding to the budget discussion in the Delhi assembly. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Tuesday presented the city government’s 2025-26 budget with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore. BJP returned to power in the national capital last month after the getting 48 out of 70 seats in the assembly polls.