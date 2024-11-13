MVA most unstable vehicle with no wheels or brakes

Solapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying that it is riding in a vehicle with no wheels or brakes and are fighting with each other to drive it.

Terming the MVA as the most unstable vehicle, the Prime Minister claimed that the MahaYuti on the other hand is in a position to provide a stable government for the next five years with a sole goal of development.

He further added that only a stable government can make long-term policies.

“You have to remember that the vehicle these Maha Aghadi people are travelling in is a vehicle which has neither wheels nor brakes and there is a fight as to who will drive it. Aghadi is the most unstable vehicle, these people waste their time fighting among themselves. Maharashtra needs a MahaYuti government for the next five years which is stable and whose sole aim is the development of Maharashtra. Only a stable government will be able to make long-term policies for Maharashtra,” said PM Modi at the poll rally for the BJP and MahaYuti nominees in Solapur.

The Prime Minister said right now there is a stampede in Aghadi, adding that there is a tug-of-war going on in Aghadi for the post of Chief Minister.

“One party remains busy the whole day in declaring its leader as the Chief Minister. Other parties and Congress remain busy in rejecting it. Such parties can never form a stable government in Maharashtra,” the Prime Minister said.

He also targeted the Congress, saying that although the grand old party ruled the country for decades its thinking is to maintain the problems and keep people entangled in such problems.